Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2023

Calvin Luo, who is still stuck in Shanghai, released his spring 2023 collection digitally.

He took inspiration from the Polish-German visual artist Alicja Kwade, who has mastered the art of creating visual illusions with common objects.

Luo aimed to replicate that approach with his garment making with an eco bent. Many of the fabrics used in the collection — and different shapes of buttons decorating collars, belts and pockets on tweed color block jackets and coats — were sourced from vintage markets in China.

A more obvious manifestation of the “creating things out of things” theme could be seen in the half-and-half jackets and trousers, where the front was denim and the back was jersey, as well as a blazer with two lapel styles fit into one as if the wearer had on two outfits in one go. Both of these looked fun and inventive.

Other interesting elements in the collection included the use of small clutches and accessories made with memory metal, as well as caps made from ceramic. Overall, the collection felt minimal and well-considered.

The design consultant for Lanvin on China-related projects revealed that he is ready to show physically next season in Paris no matter what the situation will be in China. He also teased that a collaboration with a major European fashion label will be released in January.