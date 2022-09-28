×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Burberry Shares Surge After Daniel Lee Named Chief Creative Officer

Fashion

Dior RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

The Met’s Next Exhibition Will Be Dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld: Sources

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Cecilie Bahnsen took inspiration from how her cool girl following styles her dreamy yet quirky dresses on the street.

View Gallery 26 Photos
View Gallery 26 Photos
Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023 Cortesy Filippo Fior / Cecilie

It seemed like a twist of fate — the heavens opened as guests were arriving to see Cecilie Bahnsen’s “We Are Water” collection on Wednesday, the one day this week in Paris with no rain forecast.

Inspired by Yoko Ono’s 2013 retrospective at the Louisiana Museum in Denmark, Bahnsen’s silhouettes undulated through the courtyard of the Paris Mint, made up of asymmetric layers, many punctuated by wavy motifs made from uncut jacquard fil coupé fabrics.

The set, featuring water-filled glasses and vases commissioned from artist and glassblower Nina Nørgaard, represented the team effort involved in creating the collection, the designer explained in a preview.

Bahnsen’s dreamy yet quirky signature dresses are immediate head-turners on the street — and how they are styled by her cool girl following in real life was a key inspiration this season, she said. Her “intentionally imperfect” dresses — many with contrasting sleeve details — were layered with vaporous organza aprons, lightweight ribbed knits and a new addition, Japanese denim.

The denim pieces came by way of wide, heavy ivory pants and a cute jacket cropped and gathered at the waist, almost like a blank canvas under or over which to apply her airy creations. Crinolines lent structure to modern-day hoop skirts that bobbed, while others, more lightweight, appeared to float down the runway. Bahnsen’s familiar floral motifs found their way, meanwhile, onto more experimental pieces in a silvery fabric made from recycled paper.

Collaborations this season included the label’s ongoing tie-up with Mackintosh, which made for a voluminous balloon-sleeved overcoat in pastel blue, perfectly cut to pair with one of her dresses on a rainy day, as well as a teaser with Asics that saw the designer adding whimsical touches like floral embroideries to 50 pairs of deadstock sneakers. A larger-scale project is set for next year.

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad