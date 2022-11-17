×
Today's Digital Daily

Business

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Business

Macy’s Shows Q3 Declines But Raises Earnings Outlook

Eye

Inside the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” Party at the Brooklyn Museum

Celine Women’s RTW Spring 2023

"A renaissance of Hedi Slimane's 2000 era" defined this confident, appealing collection.

Celine RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy Of Hedi Slimane/Celine

Hard to keep Hedi Slimane away from places with palm trees and famous beaches these days: His spring 2023 collection for Celine, captured in Saint-Tropez and revealed online Thursday more than six weeks after the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week, comes just ahead of his very early reveal of Celine’s fall 2023 collection, scheduled for Dec. 8 in Los Angeles.

Here was another well realized and appealing collection, bang on trend with the Y2K craze, a period that Slimane documented, and helped shape, during his dazzling Dior Homme days.

His original skinny jeans return in a low-rise guise in Japanese denim. And the slim tailoring that reverberated in menswear for more than a decade is now interpreted for women, alongside his gold-buttoned cardigan jackets and boxier boyfriend styles.

In his film, roving cameras captured models parading on a pier, each outfit a careful mélange of homespun and rock ‘n’ roll elements: pert minidresses, lacy jackets, sailor sweaters, HotPants, terrific leather blousons and sexy crochet bra tops.

Wash-and-go hair, biker boots and black sunglasses finished off most of the looks, exuding an up-all-night cool.

Slimane called on his musician buddies of 20 years, Carl Barât and Pete Doherty of The Libertines, for the soundtrack, which renewed memories of Doherty and his then-girlfriend Kate Moss looking fabulous in the muck at Glastonbury.

It’s been a long time since the exacting designer came to the phone to discuss a collection but he shared interesting tidbits in the extensive press notes, including the fact that he settled in Ramatuelle, in the gulf of Saint-Tropez, when he arrived at Celine in 2018.

The house clarified that Slimane today splits his time between Paris and the South of France, and this spring 2023 collection reveal completes his French Riviera cycle. (The two previous ones were filmed in Nice and Monaco.)

The press notes also reveal that Slimane’s beach house in Ramatuelle, dubbed Villa Kerouac, inspired the interior design of Celine’s boutiques worldwide.

Celine under Slimane has become known for shoulder bags, which persist, but the film and the press release trumpet the new Conti, a belt-topped tote that’s cradled in the crook of the elbow. According to Cosmopolitan magazine, carrying your handbag this way is common among A-listers and celebrities and telegraphs status and authority.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

