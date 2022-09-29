×
CFCL RTW Spring 2023

Designer Yusuke Takahashi offered an elegant array of knitwear as a way to turn the planet's plastic problem into a world of possibilities.

CFCL RTW Spring 2023

The way CFCL designer Yusuke Takahashi sees it, we sure have turned our planet into a plastic-coated “PLAnet” — pun intended.

Or at least that’s what the intergalactic travelers at his first physical presentation in Paris, a collaboration with Berlin-based artist Nile Koetting, might think.

But rather than a doomsday vision, Takahashi sees possibilities in this world “covered with ‘resources’ with potential,” since he is tapping into recycled fibers for his knit-oriented line and aims to close the loop and be circular. The company, now B Corp certified, gives insight into its process and figures in annual reports available on its website.

For this fifth collection, Takahashi said he wanted his silhouettes to explore a more elegant direction, naming the midcentury futurism of Finnish American architect and designer Eero Saarinen as an influence.

Cue neat permutations involving softly structured blazers in double-knit polyester, floor-grazing seamless 3D-printed dresses and neatly striped sweaters. These were particularly intriguing thanks to their unusual texture obtained by a combination of tubular stitching, washing and computer-assisted optimizing of materials.

On their feet, Takahashi’s intergalactic travelers had shoes made in collaboration with Asics and based off the Japan-based sports company’s low carbon emission Gel-Lyte III CM 1.95 runner, due to become commercially available in June 2023.

