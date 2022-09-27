×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Why Paris Is Excited About the Return of Japanese Designers, Especially Comme des Garçons

Fashion

Paris Fashion Week Returns at Full Throttle

Fashion

Victoria Beckham on the Return of the Short Skirt, Showing in Paris, and Family Values

Dior RTW Spring 2023

Maria Grazia Chiuri was inspired by the fashion diplomacy of a fellow Italian, Renaissance queen Catherine de' Medici.

View Gallery 84 Photos
View Gallery 84 Photos
Backstage at Christian Dior RTW Spring 2023 Delphine Achard/WWD

Maria Grazia Chiuri and Catherine de’ Medici: two Italians in Paris, centuries apart, connected on the Dior runway on Tuesday.

Chiuri has flirted before with historical costumes, but she has always resisted being drawn down a time tunnel, determined to dress women to meet the challenges of the here and now.

Her spring 2023 collection, staged around a Gothic-style grotto made of paper cutouts by French artist Eva Jospin, sparked a dialogue between past and present that packed plenty of swagger. Think lampshade hoop skirts, lacy shirt dresses and elasticated corsets, slung over cargo pants with the same ease as a tank top.

“The idea is to mix the natural elements with the construction, and to create a Baroque ball inside the gardens of the Tuileries, but in a contemporary way,” Chiuri said in a preview.

The designer was fascinated with the way clothing contributed to the myth of the Renaissance queen, who is credited with popularizing high heels for women and brought to France an embroidery technique that still carries her name. 

“I understood very well to what extent she also used clothes to express her power, and the relationship between fashion and power,” she said. “I found this very interesting, and also because it helped me to understand the relationship between France and Italy. This woman was really a link between the two cultures.”

The collection referenced those points both literally and metaphorically, with Chiuri deftly weaving in elements of the Dior archives. She worked curved heels, inspired by Roger Vivier’s designs for Dior in the ‘60s, into everything from multi-strap boots to wooden clogs that are sure to become one of the “It” shoes of the season. 

Embroidery, which Chiuri has made one of her signatures at the French fashion house, appeared on items like a deceptively simple raffia coat with an intricate 3D floral design inspired by founder Christian Dior’s Miss Dior dress, or jeans embellished with the geometric motifs of the Catherine de’ Medici stitch, also known as punto madama.

Speaking of fashion diplomacy, the designer had a political message of her own, sending models down the runway in various states of deshabille. Skirts split open to reveal matching boxer shorts, while broderie anglaise petticoats were paired with skimpy bra tops. 

“I’m so frustrated that in this historical moment, we can’t show bodies, that they are all obsessed about what happens around our bodies, so the idea is to show the body,” said Chiuri, who has made feminism a cornerstone of her tenure at Dior.

Collection Gallery 84 Photos
Dior RTW Spring 2023
Dior RTW Spring 2023
Dior RTW Spring 2023
View Gallery

There was a poignancy to the fact that the show was held in the Tuileries Garden, a park originally conceived by de’ Medici. In a reflection of her own journey, Chiuri revived a vintage Dior scarf print of a map of Paris and used it on items including a trenchcoat, a hoodie and a bomber jacket.  

“Probably one of the first things that I saw when I arrived in Paris were the references that I found to Italy. We have a different way to live the space and to live these references,” she mused.

Her “obsession,” as she enters her seventh year at Dior, has been to foster a dialogue between her own culture and that of the French fashion house, which appeared to reach a crescendo with this time clash exercise.

“I really appreciate what I’ve learned in Paris, but at the same time I think I have given them in return a different way to see themselves, what they are doing and how they can evolve for the future,” she said. “Sometimes it’s very helpful to have someone who comes from another point of view, who can see things in a fresh way.”

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

Hot Summer Bags

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Maria Grazia Chiuri Channels Renaissance Queen

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad