Christian Wijnants RTW Spring 2023

Christian Wijnants sent down the runway white cotton pieces with embroidered details, wafting cape-jackets with sartorial twists and a series of looks in bright orange and purple materials printed with white, amorphic motifs.

“It’s like when you go to the beach at the end of the summer,” the designer said backstage of his inspiration for the collection. “You’re a little bit dreamy, you’re very happy.

“It’s a moment of serenity, when people are at peace with themselves,” he continued. “I really love this moment.”

Travel to various parts of the world informed this versatile lineup, chockablock with layered pieces, bows, draping and oversize silhouettes. This was a collection full of bold looks, as well as fine details — making one long for springtime.