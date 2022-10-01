×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: October 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Ib Kamara on His Mission to ‘Dream Bigger’ at Off-White

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Haider Ackermann to Design Next Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Business

Versace Introduces New Store Concept, Expands Retail Network

Comme des Garçons Women’s RTW Spring 2023

Rei Kawakubo described her latest collection as "a lamentation for the sorrow in the world today."

View Gallery 18 Photos
View Gallery 18 Photos
Comme Des Garcons RTW Spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Watching a Comme des Garçons show is to witness a masterclass in haute fashion engineering, in socio-political alertness, and in an original and poetic design language.

How to explain the rush of emotions unleashed from the opening look of Rei Kawakubo’s show on Saturday night: A giant hood draped in black lace, its deep crumples of white cloth framing a tiny face peering out tentatively.

The world is full of pain and alarm, not only over the war in Ukraine, but the rise of intolerance, the loss of freedoms, and a worrisome tilt toward more repressive styles of government.

“A lamentation for the sorrow in the world today. And a feeling of wanting to stand together” were the two phrases the Japanese maverick released to explain the collection, her first shown on a Paris runway since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kawakubo’s parade of colossal hooded shapes took your mind to “The Handsmaid’s Tale,” of course, and all its sinister implications. In profile, they sometimes resembled the horn-shaped vents on old cruise ships, which made you think about the migrant crisis, too.

You could read this collection on other levels, and it was pure design ingenuity on steroids. Every exit revealed a never-seen-before shape; sometimes strange, often beautiful, all executed in beautiful brocades, rich lace and other dressy and ceremonial fabrics.

She pushed the center of gravity downwards and bulging outwards – the Empire line literally turned on its head. A Disney princess dress look dipped in tar and it was worn upside down, the puffy sleeves serving as offbeat pantaloons. Flattering? Not really. But it woke up and challenged the eye, as Kawakubo’s daring propositions always do.

A bubble of stiff white ruffles interspersed with wispy feathers offered an interlude of calm and beauty, for hope always lurks in the shadows cast by Kawakubo’s exploration of dark subjects.

Simone Rocha and Rick Owens were among the designers transfixed by the solemn display on a plain gray runway.

“I wished it could have gone on forever,” Owens said as he exited, and was swarmed by street-style photographers, attracted by either his fame or his Frankenstein thigh boots. “I’m always talking about doing things that promote thinking outside of what’s conventional, and she really puts her money where her mouth is, doesn’t she?”

Collection Gallery 18 Photos
Comme Des Garcons RTW Spring 2023
Comme Des Garcons RTW Spring 2023
Comme Des Garcons RTW Spring 2023
View Gallery

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Comme des Garçons's Spring 2023 Collection

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad