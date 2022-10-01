×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: October 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Ib Kamara on His Mission to ‘Dream Bigger’ at Off-White

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Haider Ackermann to Design Next Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Business

Versace Introduces New Store Concept, Expands Retail Network

Coperni RTW Spring 2023

The finale look was spray-painted on a naked Bella Hadid.

View Gallery 38 Photos
View Gallery 38 Photos
Coperni RTW Spring 2023 Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD

Earlier this year, Bella Hadid was scanned in 3D to create her CY-B3LLA range of NFTs, sending out 11,111 digital versions of herself in the metaverse.

On Friday, the model walked onto a runway in Paris wearing nothing but a thong and stepped onto a podium, where two men proceeded to spray her with a chemical solution, gradually covering her naked body in a white layer. Welcome to the world’s first live-action spray-on dress.

Technology and fashion have always been uneasy bedfellows, but if anyone can make science sexy, then it’s Coperni designers Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer, who partnered with Dr. Manel Torres, the inventor of the Spray-on fabric, for the performance.

The geekery didn’t end there. The designers recorded a video of a flower blossoming, and used it to print layers on lenticular fabric to create a hologram. Dresses made from the fabric appeared in the collection and on Kylie Jenner, who sat in the front row. 

Backstage before the show, the married couple, who finish each other’s sentences, said: “It’s an homage to women in general, and the evolution of the morphology and the body through centuries.”

A jacket attached to the back of a dress subtly alluded to the crinolines of the past, yet Vaillant and Meyer are clearly more interested in the future. Outfits with boxy power shoulders were inspired by the block-shaped avatars on game platform Roblox, while a clingy dress with a slashed neckline was a nod to the woman in the red dress in “The Matrix.”

Stripping out all the sci-fi stuff, there were plenty of wearable clothes in the lineup, which checked this season’s trend for boudoir styles, with outfits like negligees pulled diagonally over one shoulder, and paired smashing tailored pants with cropped versions of the bomber jacket, the trench coat and the corduroy jacket.

Following the success of their handblown glass Swipe handbag last season, Arnaud and Vaillant imagined a version made with one kilogram of 18-karat gold, which will be melted down after the show. Likewise, Hadid’s dress can be dissolved and the material reused.

“You can recreate a dress infinitely,” Meyer marveled. Will clothes eventually come in a can? Will recycling textiles take on a whole new meaning? Beyond the wow factor of watching Hadid walk down the runway in her instant dress, the show raised all kinds of fascinating questions about how technology will change the way we clothe ourselves not only in the virtual world, but IRL.

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

Hot Summer Bags

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Bella Hadid Was Spray-painted Into a

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad