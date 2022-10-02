Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2023

Whether it’s dressing up or dressing down, Ece Ege has your options covered at Dice Kayek, from a softly tailored suit to a sweet-smart dress — or flirty polka dot pajamas.

Her spring collection was a back-to-basics effort, in all regards. “How basic does it look? It doesn’t even have a button,” she joked, holding up a smartly minimal white blazer, before pointing out that Dice Kayek had “only 15 white shirts for the first collection, and then we built from there.”

The ease of a shirt was therefore distilled throughout this lineup of dresses and separates, where materials were the balancing factor between smart and sweet. To wit, a blouse was cut in double-layer silk panama, turning its blowsy ballon sleeves into sculptural ones. Elsewhere, a cotton-silk blend softened the graphic outline of a jacket and matching extra-wide-legged trousers.

Reaching further into the brand’s roots also turned up colorful pockets, inspired by those on traditional male wedding attire in her native region of Bursa in Turkey. Attached or offered as brooches, they added an ornamental pop of color.

Less ornate but equally easy were her dresses and tailored pieces decked in a variety of polka-dot patterns, embellished with a single flower or trimmed in discrete rows of geometric grommets. These highlighted her knack for creating breezy options that hit the spot for anyone wanting feminine yet unfussy dressing.