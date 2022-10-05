×
Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023

After One Year Online, Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its Physical Format: Hits and Misses

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Louboutin Adds Kids, Pet Lines

Florentina Leitner RTW Spring 2023

The Antwerp-based Austrian designer offered a lineup as fun, flirty and refreshing as a morning walk in the countryside.

Florentina Leitner RTW Spring 2023 Cortesy of Florentina Leitner

Florals for spring? Sure, especially if your florals are more psychedelic trip than breathy romance, and that’s exactly what Florentina Leitner went for in her Parisian presentation.

The Antwerp-based Austrian designer showed a spring collection inspired by “deers, daisies and daydreaming” among haystacks piled into the basement of the 3537 cultural center, as a way to bring a bit of the bucolic Austrian region where she grew up.

Leitner put a floral spin on the clingy bodysuits that caught the eye of her famous following, here available in a variety of lengths, and babydoll dresses decorated with a deer print, a collaboration with Dutch graphic artist Rop van Mierlo, or sketched daisies. There were retro-inflected swim looks, floral caps and all, connecting the season’s narrative further to the Lake Neusiedl region where the season’s film was shot.

Elsewhere, a floor-length dress, made of giant lace flowers that left skin and skivvies in plain sight hit the sweet spot for tongue-in-cheek sexiness and showed Leitner’s knack for making handcrafted elements look coolly relevant.

The result was fun, flirty and felt as refreshing as a morning walk in the countryside.

Head to Toe: Transitioning your wardrobe

Hermès is making a major statement

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

