Gabriele Colangelo RTW Spring 2023

Gabriele Colangelo is an early riser. He’s up at 6:30 a.m. to practice yoga, and always observes the sunrise and cloud movements then.

“So this collection references the morning lights and colors of the sky,” said Colangelo, referring to his spring lineup, which marked the first time he presented in Paris, rather than show in Milan.

On a silk pleated skirt, flowing from a chain belt, ecru morphed into orange and pale pink.

“It’s a sort of progressive sunshine color in the sky,” he said. Colorways also included azure, light blue and gray.

The collection was made in Italy, with an assortment of fine handmade pieces and details.

As always, Colangelo worked luxurious fabrics, such as buttery leathers. One leather jacket’s removable sleeves came in technical nylon. Tubular stitching adorned trousers, dresses and jackets, lending eye-catching volumes to the feminine fashion.