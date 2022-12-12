×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Hailey Bieber Is Building a Beauty Brand That’s Meant to Last

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Kering and L’Occitane Group Launch Climate Fund for Nature at COP15

Men's

Paul Stuart’s New CEO on His Game Plan for Growth

Jacquemus Spring 2023

Giant hats, polka dots and reams of raffia added a couture flair to this mega show.

View Gallery 54 Photos
View Gallery 54 Photos
Jacquemus RTW Spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

A black square with a cheeky joke on the Jacquemus Instagram account? A black dress to open his spring 2023 fashion show?

Designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, almost synonymous with beige, white and Mediterranean blue, seems in a mood to try new things. A midcentury couture spirit was woven through his latest see now, buy now collection, seen in the dramatic headwear and fluffy embellishments, while the menswear felt more playful and gender-fluid.

The French designer’s flair for spectacle remains unchanged: He picked the coldest day of the year to invite the fashion pack to a vast hangar at Le Bourget airport, installing a vast circular set done up in cream carpeting — and a deep pile of influencers and celebrities.

Pamela Anderson, Christine Quinn, Sophie Marceau and Vincent Cassel watched models file out around a large sheer curtain as straw rained down on their raffia-fringed outfits, their giant sun hats and their miniscule Bambini handbags, big enough for a credit card and Tic Tacs. For the finale, the curtains were lifted to reveal all the models standing on wooden plinths amid enough straw to fill 10 barns.

The theme was as subtle as a poke in the eye from a blade of raffia, but will surely play well on social media and nourish the sunny, pastoral spirt of this buzzy fashion house.

“The idea of something so summery, and almost making fun of ourselves with the hats too big,” the designer said backstage, explaining that a raffia technique developed with embroidery house Lesage became the main leitmotif and a tongue-in-cheek way of evoking fur. “We wanted something super elegant.”

Indeed, the dry material made for an unusual fur stole and a hulking yet frothy chubby — and added a scarecrow flourish to men’s suit jackets. Polka-dot capri pants were also something new on the Jacquemus runway — a nod to the way women dress in Portofino and Capri, a little straw bag dangling in the crook of their arm.

The designer, who is drawing the biggest lines on Avenue Montaigne with his Paris pop-up, said he plans to open summer locations in those Italian resort towns in 2023. He employs 250 people and the company has grown so fast that he’s outgrown his three buildings and will decamp to “massive” new headquarters in the 8th arrondissement next September.

Jacquemus also poked fun at the success of his bucket hats with their trapunto-stitched brims, here made up in ruffled miniskirts and sexy little tops. A few things looked a bit out of place, like the silver-streaked denim, but the show got back on track with fine tailoring in tightly woven straw, paired with weathered jeans.

Quinn jetted in from New York for the show and braved the Paris chill in a skimpy dress. “Anything for fashion. I sleep on the plane, I adjust to the time zone,” she enthused.

Collection Gallery 54 Photos
Jacquemus RTW Spring 2023
Jacquemus RTW Spring 2023
Jacquemus RTW Spring 2023
View Gallery

Cassel said he’s also a fan of Jacquemus, but had an extra reason to attend: His daughter Deva was making her runway debut.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jacquemus Went Big on Raffia, and Big Sun Hats, for Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad