Jenny Packham RTW Spring 2023

One chiffon dress with crystal embellishment was like a streak of orange sunset.

In this season of shimmer and embellishment, Jenny Packham is feeling right at home. Her occasionwear and eveningwear is rarely without sparkle, or feathery flourish, and on the rare occasion when there is none, she communicates with color.

Her spring collection, based partly on Peter Beard’s images of Kenya and its wildlife, had it all. There were tiger spots picked out in sequins; cuffs covered in sparkles, and a caped dress that was a rainbow of pleated chiffon.

The colors were meant to mirror Kenya’s land and sky, with one embellished chiffon dress like a streak of orange sunset. There was a dark blue version, too, meant to mimic the night sky.

Other looks included a bright green dress with a floaty cape and sequins cascading down the front and a dark one with glittering tiger spots. The rainbow Sunbird dress was made from mellow, end-of-day colors, while a 1930s Old Hollywood style gown was soaked in silver sequins.

This season, Packham has also introduced a capsule called Remix, a collection of bestselling silhouettes that she’s tweaked or updated in new colors. It’s another way of feeding customer demand, which she said has been vibrant, online and offline, since lockdowns lifted.

