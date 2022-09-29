×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

CEO Jonathan Akeroyd Sets a New Tone at Burberry, Tapping Daniel Lee

Business

Hermès Banks on Luxury Retailing With New Madison Avenue Flagship

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2023

Kimhekim RTW Spring 2023

The South Korean designer deftly reinterpreted the traditional hanbok in gowns and sportswear.

View Gallery 35 Photos
View Gallery 35 Photos
Kimhēkim RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Kimhēkim

Long inspired by traditional Korean garments, Kimhekim played with the traditional hanbok shape this season, infusing his futuristic collection with touches of tradition. Titled “Neo-Seoul,” it was the sixth in his “Obsessions” series that focuses on specific details or ideas each season.

The traditional ot-goreum of long and wide decorative ribbons that fasten across the chest was translated into oversize bows that covered truncated tops, or eliminated the top altogether for just a suggestion of modesty. Kim did away with any conservative codes — a silk gown was one look, a sports bra the next.

“Once I get used to certain materials and methods, I consider them my friend. So you can see my friends living in the continuation of all my collections,” said Kim.

The designer looked to activewear and incorporated the sleek aesthetic into several looks, and brought it all together with sharp tailoring and tiny tweaks, such an almost indiscernible wave in a hem, an off-center pocket or shoulder that dips just over the arm. Cropped Oxford shirts and asymmetric jackets atop latex boots were subtly subversive, and strong shoulders added a crispness.

Kim has mastered the art of the fashion film; this season he took the viewer through five scenes all inspired by the Korean full moon dance with a thumping drumbeat that gave an energy to the empty background. His energy would be well expressed on the runway again.

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

South Korean Designer Kimhekim Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad