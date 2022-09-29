Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring 2023

It’s been five years since Ludovic de Saint Sernin launched his brand and he was in the mood to celebrate.

“I know it’s a little baby birthday, but it just means a lot to me,” he said backstage after a dozen group hugs with his cast, team and friends.

The overarching idea was to “create a collection that could free people and let them shine and be who they are without being scared of anything, and just be their most beautiful, authentic self,” he continued, explaining that he had been on a similar journey himself.

All of his muses were given a turn on the runway, from the e-kids and the mermaid to the hot bodies and himself. Gendered considerations were checked at the door for a lineup of filmy column dresses, barely there pleated skirts and voluminous A-line dresses, slinky metal mesh numbers and trousers with lace-up details, worn by an omni-gender cast.

Denim was given particular attention, and much hand-tooling, resulting in jeans and shorts artfully shredded within an inch of their lives on the front and the back. A handful of looks were as much an exercise in clothes-making as styling, like those sexy tops that were in reality his long-and-loose shirts worn tied into a halter style.

The designer explained he was interested in showing the versatility of existing pieces and textiles, documenting the processes to show that though young, his brand has its savoir faire credentials down pat.

New this season was a handbag design called the “Cleavage,” a baguette shape with an eyelet design on the front that nodded to the sexually charged leather briefs.