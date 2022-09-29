×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

CEO Jonathan Akeroyd Sets a New Tone at Burberry, Tapping Daniel Lee

Business

Hermès Banks on Luxury Retailing With New Madison Avenue Flagship

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2023

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring 2023

The designer revisited his signatures of the past five years to celebrate how far he — and his community — have come.

View Gallery 37 Photos
View Gallery 37 Photos
Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring 2023 Dominique Maitre/WWD

It’s been five years since Ludovic de Saint Sernin launched his brand and he was in the mood to celebrate.

“I know it’s a little baby birthday, but it just means a lot to me,” he said backstage after a dozen group hugs with his cast, team and friends.

The overarching idea was to “create a collection that could free people and let them shine and be who they are without being scared of anything, and just be their most beautiful, authentic self,” he continued, explaining that he had been on a similar journey himself.

All of his muses were given a turn on the runway, from the e-kids and the mermaid to the hot bodies and himself. Gendered considerations were checked at the door for a lineup of filmy column dresses, barely there pleated skirts and voluminous A-line dresses, slinky metal mesh numbers and trousers with lace-up details, worn by an omni-gender cast.

Denim was given particular attention, and much hand-tooling, resulting in jeans and shorts artfully shredded within an inch of their lives on the front and the back. A handful of looks were as much an exercise in clothes-making as styling, like those sexy tops that were in reality his long-and-loose shirts worn tied into a halter style.

The designer explained he was interested in showing the versatility of existing pieces and textiles, documenting the processes to show that though young, his brand has its savoir faire credentials down pat.

New this season was a handbag design called the “Cleavage,” a baguette shape with an eyelet design on the front that nodded to the sexually charged leather briefs.

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head to Toe: Transitioning your wardrobe

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

Hot Summer Bags

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Spring

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad