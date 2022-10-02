×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: October 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Everything You Need to Know About the Technology Behind Bella Hadid’s Spray-on Dress

Fashion

Comme des Garçons Women’s RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Hermès RTW Spring 2023

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

The designer swept the audience away on a mystic ride through his universe for his Paris return.

View Gallery 28 Photos
View Gallery 28 Photos
Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni / WWD

For his return to Paris, Kei Ninomiya swept the audience away on a journey through another dimension, propelled by the idea of a “mystic force,” the theme of the season.

Through a translator, Ninomiya said he wanted to express a different energy by creating “something that is kind of weird and strange.” Given what he has shown in the past, that was some gauntlet to throw down. But he delivered.

Down the Noir rabbit hole we went, starting with a silhouette that didn’t even look like a standard human form, composed of geometric elements assembled into tubular structures. There were flurries of mesh tubes sprouting from under a cropped jacket; black flowers sprouting up and down from articulated stems attached to a corset that cinched a slimline coat; all manners of materials ruched, teased and curled into shapes not quite of our reality.  

Midway through the show, turquoise cut in, sprouting like moss or growing in crystal structures on large net dresses. As any H.P. Lovecraft fan knows, who is to say what color shadows are in other dimensions?

Underpinning these fantastical elements was some pretty terrific tailoring. One of the most striking examples was a coatdress that looked like it was spinning in — or out — of our perception, with gaps and transparent inserts materializing that movement.

Headpieces by ceramic artist Takuro Kuwata, perched atop curly white wigs, and boots given the Noir treatment — a collaboration with British heritage label Hunter — were the only fixed points in this multidimensional escapade.

The show closed with a duo of feathered silhouettes. Under Ninomiya’s spell, they seemed like motion-blurred images of extra-dimensional beings soaring upward. “Making the mind better and positive is so important,” he said.

A giddy optimism floated across the room and remained even after the last look had vanished behind the mirrored backstage. It was just the kind of vibe shift needed right now.

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head to Toe: Transitioning your wardrobe

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad