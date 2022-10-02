×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: October 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Everything You Need to Know About the Technology Behind Bella Hadid’s Spray-on Dress

Fashion

Comme des Garçons Women’s RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Hermès RTW Spring 2023

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring 2023

The 2022 LVMH Prize semifinalist wanted to tempt all the senses, with a collection full of textures, colors and shapes.

View Gallery 20 Photos
View Gallery 20 Photos
Paula Canovas RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Paula Canovas

“It often feels like fashion, like design and architecture, are only about the visuals, leaving the other senses out,” said Paula Canovas del Vas, referencing to “The Eyes of the Skin,” a tome by Finnish architect Juhani Pallasmaa where he explains that well-designed buildings are those where multiple senses are engaged.

So for her spring collection, the 2022 LVMH Prize semifinalist wanted to tempt all the senses, offering clothes and accessories full of textures, colors and shapes in an artistic performance around food. One of her looks was even printed into the icing of a large sheet cake, perched away from hungry guests.

Organic elements and a bright palette nodded to the natural world, with Canovas del Vas describing them in zoological terms. To wit, horned footwear and spiny handbags looked like sea creatures escaping their tanks.

There were sweaters with circular cutouts at nipple level. Canovas del Vas made them Instagram-friendly by covering the breasts with pasties that had star aniseed pods attached to them.  

For something to wear without having to raid one’s spice rack, she offered dresses, jackets and separates that looked like a particularly crafty repurposing of parachutes. Cords built into them made it easy to dial down or pump up their volumes as desired. These along with denim overlaid with fuchsia or Klein blue tulle looked easily cool.

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

Hot Summer Bags

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad