Paula Canovas del Vas RTW Spring 2023

“It often feels like fashion, like design and architecture, are only about the visuals, leaving the other senses out,” said Paula Canovas del Vas, referencing to “The Eyes of the Skin,” a tome by Finnish architect Juhani Pallasmaa where he explains that well-designed buildings are those where multiple senses are engaged.

So for her spring collection, the 2022 LVMH Prize semifinalist wanted to tempt all the senses, offering clothes and accessories full of textures, colors and shapes in an artistic performance around food. One of her looks was even printed into the icing of a large sheet cake, perched away from hungry guests.

Organic elements and a bright palette nodded to the natural world, with Canovas del Vas describing them in zoological terms. To wit, horned footwear and spiny handbags looked like sea creatures escaping their tanks.

There were sweaters with circular cutouts at nipple level. Canovas del Vas made them Instagram-friendly by covering the breasts with pasties that had star aniseed pods attached to them.

For something to wear without having to raid one’s spice rack, she offered dresses, jackets and separates that looked like a particularly crafty repurposing of parachutes. Cords built into them made it easy to dial down or pump up their volumes as desired. These along with denim overlaid with fuchsia or Klein blue tulle looked easily cool.