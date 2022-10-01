Petar Petrov RTW Spring 2023

Best known for his laid-back tailoring, Petar Petrov continues to inject more fluid silhouettes into his lineup in a bid to offer women a variety of wardrobe options they want to wear.

Shot on a wind farm at an abandoned airfield outside Vienna, his video translated the breezy energy and movement he sought to inject into his spring collection.

He had fun with a range of brown suede pieces including a fringed vest and pants and a cross between a cowboy boot and a gladiator sandal, channeling the great outdoors with a humorous hand. These were styled with boxy men’s shirts with sharp lines and sharper collars, skin-revealing mesh knit pants and T-shirts and relaxed tailored pieces that balanced softness and edge. Elsewhere he worked leather into sexy pieces for summer, like a striking lace-up halter dress.

The prints on his transclucent chiffon dresses were inspired by natural landscapes, with water, sand or sunset motifs and hand-cut ruffles, adding lightness and motion and contributing some of the collection’s standouts. The same fabrics, when worked as ruffled leggings, offered a decidedly quirkier look.