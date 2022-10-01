×
EXCLUSIVE: Ib Kamara on His Mission to ‘Dream Bigger’ at Off-White

EXCLUSIVE: Haider Ackermann to Design Next Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Versace Introduces New Store Concept, Expands Retail Network

Petar Petrov RTW Spring 2023

Petar Petrov continued to soften his messaging with breezy chiffons inspired by the great outdoors.

Best known for his laid-back tailoring, Petar Petrov continues to inject more fluid silhouettes into his lineup in a bid to offer women a variety of wardrobe options they want to wear.

Shot on a wind farm at an abandoned airfield outside Vienna, his video translated the breezy energy and movement he sought to inject into his spring collection.

He had fun with a range of brown suede pieces including a fringed vest and pants and a cross between a cowboy boot and a gladiator sandal, channeling the great outdoors with a humorous hand. These were styled with boxy men’s shirts with sharp lines and sharper collars, skin-revealing mesh knit pants and T-shirts and relaxed tailored pieces that balanced softness and edge. Elsewhere he worked leather into sexy pieces for summer, like a striking lace-up halter dress.

The prints on his transclucent chiffon dresses were inspired by natural landscapes, with water, sand or sunset motifs and hand-cut ruffles, adding lightness and motion and contributing some of the collection’s standouts. The same fabrics, when worked as ruffled leggings, offered a decidedly quirkier look.

