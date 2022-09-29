×
Business

CEO Jonathan Akeroyd Sets a New Tone at Burberry, Tapping Daniel Lee

Business

Hermès Banks on Luxury Retailing With New Madison Avenue Flagship

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2023

Rick Owens Women’s RTW Spring 2023

The designer seduced with a fountain, fog, gorgeous colors and frothy silhouettes.

Rick Owens RTW Spring 2023

How’s this for a sales pitch: Wear this sinuous gown in translucent leather and turn yourself into a 700-million-year-old jellyfish.

These words, surely written deadpan and plucked from Rick Owens’ spring show notes, go to the heart of his design ethos of timelessness, exoticism and “otherness,” his purpose in fashion to stretch the boundaries of what is considered beautiful.

“I’m saying there are different aesthetic options,” he explained backstage amid eco-tulle skirts so vast they stood on their own. “It’s a protest against conventional judgment. And this is what I have dedicated my life to.”

And what a ravishing fashion protest it was.

His spooky stalactite shoulders were back in a big way, on everything from snug bomber jackets to Barbie pink cocktail dresses. So were his crumpled volumes, here in gleaming metallic fabrics, looking like car parts crushed elegantly around the body. These continue to challenge the eye, and Owens isn’t relenting.

Newer and completely seductive were his languid and revealing gowns with long trains; his giant tulle skirts, and his swishy chiffon trapeze tops, constructed with endless godets.

“I wanted confection, I wanted froth,” he said, explaining how each of these tops, some printed with blurred plaids in gorgeous green/yellow or pink/red combinations, took three hours to trim the hems alone.

This open air show at his treasured 1930s location — the parvis of the Palais de Tokyo — cast a spell as models stalked a square pool in their Frankenstein thigh boots amid belches of disco fog and a single fountain shooting water high enough to rival the pools ringing the Burj Khalifa.

Owens also cited Egypt as a reference, as he did last June at his men’s show, explaining that the land of the pyramids, and ancient species like jellyfish, offer him a form of reassurance in their stoic permanence. “Whatever discomforts we’re going through now, people have endured worse. And those pyramids have survived.”

In other news, Owens revealed that he is launching an official TikTok channel and bringing his narrative of otherness. He’ll kick off with a series of videos depicting him shaving off people’s eyebrows with the same Braun razor he uses on his face.

Rick Owens RTW Spring 2023
“It’s a rejection of conventional prettiness. So that is another form of protest,” he said. “I want to offer another option other than the narrow parameters that we’re stuck with.”

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

