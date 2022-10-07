Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan Nie intended her collection to be “elegant and anonymously chic.” Given the near-minimal quality of her spring collection, she certainly has the sensual gallerist vibe down to an art.

On models standing on plinths like Grecian statues, her work was full of whisper-quiet pieces that would have not translated well solely through digital formats.

A closer look revealed the details and textures that Nie has been working with — the qualities that garnered her 20-plus retailers in her debut season.

And seeing the models animate to head backstage to change their outfits further brought out the designer’s knack for handsome volumes that flatter while in motion.

Take a draped dress that looked like a length of fabric just twisted around the body: simplistic at first glance, it was cunningly constructed to keep its blowsy folds in check. Sheer tailored pieces looked at once breezy and dressed up, like floor-length skirts with curving seams bloomed like a tulip.

Elsewhere, a wax coating applied to a range of fabrics gave them definition, turning easy cuts into altogether sharper — and memorable — choices.