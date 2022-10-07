×
Friday's Digital Daily: October 7, 2022

From Lingerie to Luxury, Brands Tap '90s Supermodels

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Sephora Unveils Plans for the U.K.

Fashion

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

The designer certainly has the sensual gallerist vibe down to an art.

View Gallery 30 Photos
View Gallery 30 Photos
Ruohan RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Ruohan

Ruohan Nie intended her collection to be “elegant and anonymously chic.” Given the near-minimal quality of her spring collection, she certainly has the sensual gallerist vibe down to an art.

On models standing on plinths like Grecian statues, her work was full of whisper-quiet pieces that would have not translated well solely through digital formats.

A closer look revealed the details and textures that Nie has been working with — the qualities that garnered her 20-plus retailers in her debut season.

And seeing the models animate to head backstage to change their outfits further brought out the designer’s knack for handsome volumes that flatter while in motion.

Take a draped dress that looked like a length of fabric just twisted around the body: simplistic at first glance, it was cunningly constructed to keep its blowsy folds in check. Sheer tailored pieces looked at once breezy and dressed up, like floor-length skirts with curving seams bloomed like a tulip.

Elsewhere, a wax coating applied to a range of fabrics gave them definition, turning easy cuts into altogether sharper — and memorable — choices.

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

Ruohan RTW Spring 2023

