×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily:October 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Summer 2023

Fashion

Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Bella Hadid and Coperni’s Viral Moment Generates $26.3 Million in MIV

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Chitose Abe made pleats into a metaphor for freedom in clothes full of movement – and pockets.

View Gallery 40 Photos
View Gallery 40 Photos
Sacai RTW Spring 2023 Domlnique Maitre / WWD

Chitose Abe was upbeat and her spring collection for Sacai reflected that in the pleats galore that expressed freedom — of mind and movement.    

Opening with an oversize double-breasted tuxedo jacket that turned into a dress coat thanks to the white shirt spliced into it, the designer cut folds into many of her usual tropes — tracksuits, MA1 bomber jackets or trenchcoats — morphing them into swingy options made to move as the wearer does. 

In no particular order: shirts became dramatic blouses with voluminous sleeves; blazers turned into cape dresses; a peacoat, rid of its tailored shoulders and sleeves, was now a bustier; a trenchcoat fanned out with every step, from pleating but also light deconstruction of its upper half. Paired with a beaded tunic and kicky flared trousers, it was casual, cool and in the now.

Sportswear was also put through the paces, with the extra fabric inserted into pant legs, creating a flare effect. Also expressing movement were the tuxedo stripes that curved along the leg and arm. To keep the balance between her tailoring and these casual items, Abe cut shell suits and XXL hoodies from shiny materials. 

Models forged ahead, hands stuffed in pockets built into their clothing or added as accessories. One style was the lower half of a peacoat worn cummerbund-style, another was a utility belt with sacks attached to it.

It was Abe’s way of telegraphing nonchalance and confidence, but also the idea that the wearer influences the final shape of garments with how they comport themselves. 

Set inside a building under renovation near the French National Assembly, the ensemble looked gritty yet chic as it walked a tightrope between practical and the couture-level precision that Abe is known for.  

The designer said she wanted to “encourage people to have a great attitude and show people how to [achieve it].” With this many pleasing pleats, Abe’s upbeat mood was encouragement to come out swinging come next spring.

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head to Toe: Transitioning your wardrobe

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Sacai RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad