Shiatzy Chen RTW Spring 2023

Shiatzy Chen revealed its spring 2023 collection with a runway show video filmed at the Taipei Music Center. The geometric shape of the architecture was echoed in the collection, which was inspired by the ancient game of Tangram.

Designer Chen Tsai-Hsia put a Swinging Sixties spin on H-line jackets with matching shorts, and multilayer A-line dresses decorated with embroidered paradise birds and orchid motifs.

Chen also experimented with techniques. The floral embellishments on geometric-shaped organza in the evening numbers were achieved by merging the threading technique of basket stitch from Suzhou-style embroidery with the French knot stitch.

Her daywear offering was minimal, sharp and colorful. Standouts included an orange jacket with diamond-shape cutouts, and a yellow cropped jacket with round buttons.

To balance the proportions Chen put most of the models in gladiator sandals, which added a female empowerment energy that’s at the brand’s East-meets-West core.