Situationist RTW Spring 2023

The Georgian brand offered statement outerwear and bright knits via a video dedicated to those who were forced to leave Georgia and work elsewhere in order to support their families.

Situationist RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Situationist

Georgian fashion label Situationist, founded by Davit Giorgadze and Irakli Rusadze, presented the spring 2023 collection via a video by Salome Potskhverashvili that paid tribute to those who were forced to leave Georgia and work thousands of miles away in order to support their families.

“Due to national political activity and instability, these people are stuck in between the places without direction, without time, without the ability to make a move to reach the destination,” said the duo.

Collection-wise, the brand stuck to what it does best: statement outerwear and jackets with big shoulders and bright knits. They also offered silk garments made with deadstock fabrics from the ’80s.

The duo said they intend to share some of the patterns they used to construct these pieces with people who “don’t always have access to technical patterns and to give an opportunity to creative people to reinvent them.”

This approach also paid tribute to the popular patterns magazines, like Burda, used in the ’60s to ‘90s by people to create and reinvent their own garments before fast-fashion brands took over.

“People in Georgia used to make their own clothes with these magazines. We like this idea referring to people adapting the clothes to themselves, and not the opposite,” the duo said.

