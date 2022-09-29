The Row RTW Spring 2023

What does a perfectly juicy fig have to do with fashion?

At The Row, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen have an instinct for distilling luxury down to the essence, whether that’s making fantastic fine-tuned women’s tailoring, or serving the spot-on sweet takeaway after a runway show — fresh, ripe figs presented on silver platters.

How simple, how decadent.

That applies to their clothes, too.

In a baroque room behind The Ritz with a smoldering Chris Isaak “Wicked Game” soundtrack and several models sporting crops a la Linda Evangelista in the ‘90s, the collection was so transporting, you could almost see those old Herb Ritts images and feel the ocean waves crashing.

After several years of dizzying collaboration fever and logos-a-gogo, there’s a real nostalgia for simpler, more clean and minimal fashion. You only have to look to all the Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Instagram fan accounts, and the trending coastal grandma aesthetic to know it.

The Row always delivers on that promise, and this collection had one foot in the multimillion-dollar beach house and the other in the city penthouse, with the immaculate tailoring and at-home luxe lifestyle wardrobing that Nancy Meyers Hollywood dreams are made of.

Mannish blazers in black or cream were slit up the back or at the sleeves for ventilation, had billowing caped overlays, or darting cinching at the double breasted waistlines. They were layered over crisp shirting, fluid trousers, slipdresses, tailored shorts or just haute boxers, and worn with luxe leather flip flops, pointy-toed flats or plimsoll sneakers and scrunched down socks.

Eveningwear had a rumpled elegance, with ivory or black column dresses in cocooning volumes that were deliberately creased. Toga-like, tumble-in-the-sheets gowns wrapped around the body, with trains the models carried themselves in their gloved hands.

Meanwhile, a beautiful lace crochet doily dress and glistening fishnet mesh gowns had a true heirloom — and heiress — quality. For when she wants to take a break from couture, perhaps.