×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Burberry Shares Surge After Daniel Lee Named Chief Creative Officer

Fashion

Dior RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

The Met’s Next Exhibition Will Be Dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld: Sources

Undercover Women’s RTW Spring 2023

Jun Takahashi got slash happy, yielding a cool and covetable collection.

View Gallery 49 Photos
View Gallery 49 Photos
Undercover RTW Spring 2023 Domlnique Maitre / WWD

In spite of the solemn venue — the American Cathedral on Avenue George V — the melancholy soundtrack, and more slashed fabric than in the entire “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, Jun Takahashi’s latest collection charmed and delighted.

It was also chockablock with cool and covetable clothes, from witty casualwear — statement T-shirts with the words Love, Dream or Angel surgically slashed — to fluid pantsuits, their multiple wounds ringed with frothy lace and small fabric flowers.

The slashes — on boxy T-shirts and bib-fronted tuxedo shirts, perfectly paired with loose jeans or black slacks respectively — offered easy entry points to this gothic-leaning brand.

Scatterings of gemstone embroideries elevated chinos; neon colors lit up tailoring.

There were some offbeat constructions wherein fragments of the same garment protruded from the waist or hip — hence an extra set of spaghetti straps on slip dresses, and an extra waistband dangling from the hips of pants — which felt tricky.

The show climaxed with four bulbous minidresses. If you blurred your eyes, you might say they resembled a scarred tomato; a crumple of colored tin foil; a dandelion pappus dyed blue, and a rotting pumpkin. Welcome back to Paris, Jun.

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

Hot Summer Bags

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Undercover's Spring 2023 Collection Was Slash

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad