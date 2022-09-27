×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 27, 2022

Why Paris Is Excited About the Return of Japanese Designers, Especially Comme des Garçons

Paris Fashion Week Returns at Full Throttle

Victoria Beckham on the Return of the Short Skirt, Showing in Paris, and Family Values

Victoria/Tomas RTW Spring 2023

Victoria Feldman and Tomas Berzins hit their stride with a 10th anniversary collection dedicated to love.

Victoria/Tomas RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Victoria/Tomas

With its new heart-shaped logo manifested in myriad ways, Victoria Feldman and Tomas Berzins’ 10th anniversary collection was an all-out celebration of love.

Feldman opened the show, the duo’s infant son Rain, born in March, in her arms, and both designers’ moms were on the runway while granddad babysat backstage.

The all-reversible collection, in a nod to their formative years, veered Aughts rave culture, with toggle-gathered cocoon dresses and a variety of cargo/jogger hybrids.

Bridging streetwise and sexy, the collection had a clearer direction than seasons past. It was underpinned by designs from lingerie maker Chantelle’s new high-end Chantelle X collection, which walks a similar line.

Straight-cut khaki jackets featured tone-on-tone heart-shaped appliqué motifs, adding a cute touch to utilitarian shapes, while standouts included a series of minidresses worked in vertical appliqué stripes made from scraps of previous collections as well as a tulle and sequin-adorned bomber jacket with an edgy sense of glitz.

