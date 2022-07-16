×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: July 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Big Stones, Poetic Gestures and a Dash of Fun for Paris’ Jewelry Houses

Eye

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s First Wife — Businesswoman, Designer, Style Setter

Sustainability

Fashion Continues Unbridled ‘Lip Service’ to Sustainability, Per Fashion Revolution’s Latest Index

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

View Gallery 50 Photos
View Gallery 50 Photos
Saint Laurent Men’s Spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Riding out – way out – to the Agafay desert one hour outside Marrakech, a van full of English and American editors were gobsmacked by the sight of two camels, as still as statues, silhouetted perfectly on the crest of a rocky dune.

An hour later, seated around a circular pool for Saint Laurent’s spring 2023 show, they were mesmerized again, drinking in Anthony Vaccarello’s sensual, tuxedo-inspired silhouettes rippled by a brisk evening wind.

Here was a destination show laden with history, given how much Morocco revved and shaped the esthetic of fashion icon Yves Saint Laurent, who fell in love with Marrakech from his very first visit in 1966 with his partner Pierre Bergé. Earlier in the day, editors filed through Dar el Hanch, the riad they bought on a whim, and snapped photos of the snake the legendary designer painted in the dining room. If only the walls could talk, a tour guide snickered.

Yet Vaccarello said he sidestepped cliches around the mythology of Marrakech and YSL, preferring to elaborate on his terrific fall 2022 women’s collection, plopping similar Smokings and strong-shouldered coats on men, to elegant effect. That much of the collection was black was a no-brainer.

Saint Laurent Men’s Spring 2023 50 Photos
Saint Laurent Men’s Spring 2023
Saint Laurent Men’s Spring 2023
Saint Laurent Men’s Spring 2023
Saint Laurent Men’s Spring 2023
Saint Laurent Men’s Spring 2023
Saint Laurent Men’s Spring 2023
Saint Laurent Men’s Spring 2023
View Gallery

“Black, for me, it’s the best way to see a silhouette – especially in the desert you see it clearly, almost like a sketch,” he said before the show.

As show venues go, Saint Laurent’s was dream-like, silvery boxes erected on a Mars-like stretch of barren hills tinted orange by the sunset.

It was Dominic Fike’s first time in Morocco. “Check it out, it’s a lake,” he said, pointing to the water glinting in the last licks of daylight. “It’s beautiful. With all the camels and things, it’s exactly how I imagined. We are in Africa, right?”

Luka Sabbat disregarded the memo advising comfortable footwear for desert conditions, arriving at his seat atop towering platform boots that he quickly tossed for cork-soled sandals.

“I didn’t give up. I’m just taking a break from them. I’m doing a photo diary right now for Interview mag so I need to run around,” he said as the likes of Anja Rubik and Vincent Gallo struck poses before the show.

Fog machines fired up, sending haze drifting across the set as the models whisked around the man-made well. One noticed the strong shoulder line of Vaccarello’s fine tailoring, and the trousers tight on the hips and then widening out and flapping in the wind. Everything looked luxurious and compellingly soigné, executed in fine satins, velvets, grain de poudre – as YSL a fabric as there ever was – and buttery leather.

Just before the finale, a circle of light appeared in the pond, and a hulking lighting rig slowly emerged and propped itself up vertically, like some portal into another dimension. The sense of wonder reached another crescendo.

Backstage Vaccarello didn’t read too much into his design effort other than a wish to show a more fluid, rounder take on Saint Laurent menswear, with small doses of fashion folly.

“A fur coat in the desert?” he said about the hulking fluff of a coat that appeared about midway through the show. “Why not? It’s chic.”

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Saint Laurent Mens Spring 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad