×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily:October 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Summer 2023

Fashion

Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Bella Hadid and Coperni’s Viral Moment Generates $26.3 Million in MIV

Zimmermann RTW Spring 2023

Nicky Zimmermann's collection was inspired by Sydney’s first coastal amusement park, which opened in 1887.

View Gallery 49 Photos
View Gallery 49 Photos
Zimmermann RTW Spring 2023 Dominique Maitre/WWD

Designers staging outdoor events at Paris Fashion Week have been playing cat-and-mouse with rain clouds all week, but the overcast sky did not rain on Zimmermann’s parade. 

The Australian label held its debut show in the French capital on Monday in the semi-open courtyard of the Petit Palais museum in front of guests including Michelle Dockery and Melissa George. 

In any case, creative director Nicky Zimmermann had packed plenty of sunshine into her suitcase, with a collection inspired by Sydney’s first coastal amusement park at Tamarama beach, which opened in 1887.

Think “Boardwalk Empire” meets Bondi Beach. The designer melded Victorian touches, like floral illustrations lifted from vintage seed packets, with circus tent stripes and rainbow hues, in a collection that reflected the brand’s resort roots. 

Zimmermann had heard about the park, called Wonderland, from her grandmother. A longtime resident of the area, she sourced some of the few remaining black-and-white images confirming its existence. 

“I loved the idea of doing what the beach life was then in the early 19th century, versus now,” the designer said. Australian celebrities including Naomi Watts, Rose Byrne and Kylie Minogue painted the scene on the soundtrack.

The collection was peppered with corset tops, paired with dégradé skirts with asymmetric hems, or a frothy lace miniskirt. Cargo pants in a knobbly cream fabric lent a floral patchwork bustier a Y2K vibe.

Whimsical touches abounded, like the shells embroidered on dresses printed with colorful prints of beach scenes, or dripping from spiral ribbons on mermaid dresses. If the bright colors and busy prints sometimes flirted with visual overload, the collection struck a nice balance between the feminine style that the brand is known for and cool cover-ups with a sportier bent. 

This was “fun, optimistic” fashion for the post-pandemic era, Zimmermann said — just throw it on and head to the nearest beach.

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

Hot Summer Bags

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Boardwalk Meets Bondi in Zimmermann's Colorful

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad