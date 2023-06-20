Maccapani RTW Spring 2024

“This is another side of me, which has always been there,” said Margherita Maccapani Missoni at the debut of her new womenswear label.

Embracing just her first surname for the brand, she symbolically broke free from the zigzag motifs and striped world her family is famous for to push forward her personal creative vision.

The same approach applies to the ethos of her brand as well, which aims to offer a day-to-night wardrobe for women to feel comfortable in. “The freedom of the body and functionality are central,” she stressed.

Her best ally in this mission is jersey, which defined most of the pieces in the focused collection, such as asymmetric dresses trimmed with upcycled fabrics or printed with patterns that adhered to the skin like tattoos. Sweaters in acid colors were embellished with a print of a daisy (a pun on the designer’s first name that in Italian corresponds to the flower), adding to what Maccapani Missoni called “hoodesse,” a hoodie with a corset-looking construction. A shimmering spaghetti strap dress revealing the back best telegraphed the designer’s commitment to combining ease and sensuality.

Supporting her eco-minded intentions, Maccapani Missoni said that all the accessories displayed – mainly strappy sandals and pointy mules – hailed from Vestiaire Collective “so we don’t produce things we don’t need. We have a Maccapani selection on their website.”

The rest of the collection will drop on Maccapani’s own platform in a month, instead.