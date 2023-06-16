×
Plan C Spring 2024

Lightweight fabrications and a softer color palette magnified the sense of ease and nonchalant elegance Carolina Castiglioni is skilled at conveying through everyday clothes.

Plan C RTW Spring 2024 Courtesy of Plan C

Carolina Castiglioni held onto the codes of her Plan C brand with a softer hand for spring, letting new elements infiltrate her fashion and revealing a more delicate side of her woman.

Without betraying her utility-inspired world of reference, signature rigor and purity of lines, Castiglioni displayed a new flair for lightweight fabrications, see-through textures and a pale color palette that magnified the sense of ease and nonchalant elegance she’s skilled at conveying through everyday clothes.

Among the biggest introductions to her lexicon, denim reflected her knack for workwear and uncomplicated silhouettes with oversize shirts that could double as minidresses and baggy pants with snap-buttoning details. 

Technical outerwear was cut in nylon fabrications with a liquid effect that mimicked organza and added a charming transparency even to functional pieces. But the practicality trophy goes to a trenchcoat smartly built with detachable parts that can turn the design into two additional pieces: a vest and a separate cropped jacket. 

Elsewhere, there were plenty of other wearable items infused with a dash of unpredictability. A summer-ready airy dress mixed three different types of pleating while an azure frock, shirt and bomber jacket were crafted from printed chiffon for an impalpable feel.

Further enriching the tactile quality, Castiglioni ventured into the lingerie world with fluid tops and slipdresses embellished with lace details, whose sensual undertone was offset by their layering over striped shirts or under cool wool suits. In the same spirit, even the most decorative pieces — lovely mini and pencil skirts in canvas with tone on tone sequined embellishments — were subdued to telegraph a laid-back attitude, which Castiglioni always manages to deliver with sophistication.

