Sara Battaglia RTW Spring 2024

When Sara Battaglia attended her friend Aquazzura designer Edgardo Osorio’s wedding in Noto in early June, she pulled off a showy strapless satin gown with a giant bow sprouting on the front.

The showstopping piece gained a few fans among friends and social media followers convincing the designer to include it in her spring collection, the icing on the cake of a lineup hinged on carefree femininity.

Battaglia was in the mood for love and some romance. That echoed in the rich and crisp fabrics, including textured jacquard mimicking brocade she used for girlish flared pants and bandeau tops or short-sleeved squared shirt and full skirts.

The frothy and breezy shirtdresses, some with ruffles, others A-lined and voluminous, mingled nicely with more bodycon pieces including a high-slit, drop-shouldered midi dress, as well as bright blue moiré pencil skirts paired with boxy shirts.

“It’s about delivering flattering silhouettes for women’s daily life, but with a dash of extra cuteness and romance,” Battaglia said.

Cue the baby blue 3D gingham patterns on an easy sundress, the broderie anglaise gracing a summery midi skirt and shirt ensemble, the latter featuring ruffles running down the arms, as well as the 3D floral appliqués on the opening chic look.