Simon Cracker RTW Spring 2024

Talk about befitting soundtracks. At Simon Cracker the naïf mashup of tunes by Paris Hilton, The Pet Shop Boys and Spice Girls harkened back to designers Simone Botte and Filippo Biraghi’s childhood memories and appeared as much a genuine DIY effort as the collection itself.

According to the press notes, the duo paraded on the runway things that never made it to the spotlight.

In keeping their upcycling bent they cut and sewed, mixed and matched — to costume-y effect, one might say — deadstock they had been piling up for a while but never liked.

Although anchored to recognizable gear such as pleated skirts just under the knee, sundresses and smocks for girls, and Bermuda shorts, worn-in suits and overalls for boys, as well as knits, grandpa oversized blazers and handkerchief tops for both, the pastiche of colorful scraps sewn, glued, tied and knotted to them added further quirkiness to the colorful lineup.

For those fatigued with the Barbiecore trend, the brand had sinister looking, make do and mend bags with beaten-up dolls glued to them.

As if to remind the audience that Simon Cracker’s fashion extravaganza is also a business, the duo tossed T-shirts here and there bearing tongue-in-cheek cracker prints and distorted smiley faces.