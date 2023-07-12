Monique Lhuillier RTW Spring 2024

Monique Lhuillier returned to the Parisian countryside to photograph her spring 2024 collection. Inspired by its wildflowers and French decor, the designer — known for her vivid blooms — imbued a romantic and fresh spring spirit into the lineup à la a cheerful (mostly) pastel palette (peony, coral, sand, French vanilla, pistachio) and a bounty of botanical motifs, as seen printed and appliquéd throughout the lineup.

As in recent seasons, Lhuillier has been peppering in more daywear separates, shorter hemlines (minis, tea length) and a mix of easy, yet still romantic, sculptural and billowing silhouettes to give a relaxed approach to glamorous dress. The idea felt fresh through myriad silhouettes, like an eye-catching pleated white caftan with micro, colorful wildflower prints or monochromatic gowns with matching capes (a sumptuous sand-toned corset dress prominently stood out, as did a looser pistachio-colored number).

The designer’s most newsworthy addition to this ethos came through debut knitwear, as seen in the form of strong head-to-toe, body-hugging knit looks, or styled atop her signature shimmering numbers. For instance, an oversized cashmere cardigan atop a shimmering slip gown; a pale pink shrunken knit twin set with matching midi skirt (which the brand dubbed a new “three-piece suit” for daytime), or grab-and-go compact knit midi dresses.

“I am thrilled to introduce knitwear as part of our core collection. The elevated knitwear in body-conscious silhouettes and relaxed oversized cashmere cardigans complete the looks and add versatility, wearability and modernity to the collection and can be worn from day to night,“ said Lhuillier.

Staying true to her roots, Lhuillier also offered ample drama à la statement dressing with exaggerated volumes, colorful embroideries, oversized polka dots (an adorable printed midi dress with sculptural sleeve), and plenty of shimmer and sparkle. For those seeking the signature Lhuillier looks, there was a strapless rose-colored, floral-printed sequin column gown, and high-slit faille ball skirt with liquid sequin crop top. For customers looking for something new: an unexpected yet delightful crystal bodysuit, worn over a teeny crystalized bra, with slim black column skirt.