Members of the Rage RTW Spring 2024

Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi, presented his second fashion collection in Paris. “I really wanted to home in on the voice that I started in the first collection, fine-tune,” he said. And that he did well.

The themes he had established in that lineup are what he’s into — ’90s grunge, hip-hop, futuristic aesthetics, “a fusion of all those things, mixed with some of my favorite pieces from pop culture that I’ve loved over the years growing up,” he said.

Whereas last season there was a replica of Kurt Cobain’s signature sweater, this time there was the frayed cable knit sweater Adam Sandler wore in “Billy Madison.”

“It’s definitely one of my top-three favorite movies,” Mescudi said. “Adam Sandler is a god to me.”

While aiming for a fun, casual summer vibe, again bursting with bright hues, Mescudi played with more lightweight, breathable fabrics, such as thinner sherpa or cotton for T-shirts.

He doodled on those — such as one with images of a “survival kit” (think: “da drink,” “da tree” and a warning: “everything in moderation!”) — which will become staples, like the varsity jackets and jeans, which always come with a twist. Some jeans have printed on them a colorful illustration of an alien invasion in a small town.

Mescudi focused on eye-catching daywear that can easily stretch into the night.

“The cool thing about designing is it gets me back into drawing a lot more,” Mescudi said, explaining he’s drawn since he was a child. “That was really what I started off doing, before I had this wacky idea to become a rapper. I wanted to be a cartoonist until I was 15.”

Members of the Rage’s first freestanding store is expected in Tokyo within the next year. But before that, Mescudi’s new album, “Insano,” is due out in a few months.