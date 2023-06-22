×
Thursday’s Digital Daily: June 22, 2023

The Row RTW Spring 2024

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen wrote the playbook for quiet luxury.

The Row RTW Spring 2024 Courtesy of The Row

Quiet luxury may be trending on social media, but it’s been the raison d’être of The Row since the label’s inception.

Founders Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have built the business on the kind of ultra-luxurious wardrobe staples they favor themselves. As consumer interest in logo-free clothing skyrockets, they doubled down on the concept with a coed collection that was willfully low-key.

Items such as men’s shirts, power-shouldered suits and roomy outerwear formed the basis of the lineup, which blurred the distinction between his and her clothes.

For added cachet, they gave a worn-in feel to items like distressed jeans, filmy polo shirts and a crinkly beige cotton and linen trench coat that summarized the twins’ easy style.  

The feeling extended to the accessories, which included a sun-bleached weekender bag, a battered straw tote and a cropped version of the brand’s Margaux soft leather bag. The Row collaborated with Los Angeles-based designer Lisa Eisner on a line of black jade jewelry, set to land in stores in February.

Investment pieces included a black leather trench coat worn over a powder blue T-shirt and black pants that pooled over the label’s Birkenstock-inspired suede Hugo slides.

Among the evening options were a shawl-collared ivory tuxedo suit, and a sheer black hand-beaded slip dress — dressed down, naturally, with a plain dark gray T-shirt, because the old money set never tries too hard.  

