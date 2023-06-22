The Row RTW Spring 2024

Quiet luxury may be trending on social media, but it’s been the raison d’être of The Row since the label’s inception.

Founders Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have built the business on the kind of ultra-luxurious wardrobe staples they favor themselves. As consumer interest in logo-free clothing skyrockets, they doubled down on the concept with a coed collection that was willfully low-key.

Items such as men’s shirts, power-shouldered suits and roomy outerwear formed the basis of the lineup, which blurred the distinction between his and her clothes.

For added cachet, they gave a worn-in feel to items like distressed jeans, filmy polo shirts and a crinkly beige cotton and linen trench coat that summarized the twins’ easy style.

The feeling extended to the accessories, which included a sun-bleached weekender bag, a battered straw tote and a cropped version of the brand’s Margaux soft leather bag. The Row collaborated with Los Angeles-based designer Lisa Eisner on a line of black jade jewelry, set to land in stores in February.

Investment pieces included a black leather trench coat worn over a powder blue T-shirt and black pants that pooled over the label’s Birkenstock-inspired suede Hugo slides.

Among the evening options were a shawl-collared ivory tuxedo suit, and a sheer black hand-beaded slip dress — dressed down, naturally, with a plain dark gray T-shirt, because the old money set never tries too hard.