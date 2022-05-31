×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 31, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Massimo Giorgetti’s Striking Ligurian Retreat

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Botter, Lukhanyo Mdingi and Peter Do Among Finalists for ANDAM Prize

Eye

From WWD Weekend: Joe Alwyn’s Laid-Back Stardom

Giambattista Valli Bridal Spring 2022

For his second bridal capsule, the designer introduced more body-conscious silhouettes.

View Gallery 18 Photos
View Gallery 18 Photos
Giambattista Valli Bridal, spring 2022 Courtesy of Giambattista Valli

Giambattista Valli has learned one thing from the first round of trunk shows for his bridal collection, which is returning after a successful debut last year: his clients are ready to step it up another notch.

“I was very safe, in a way, on the first collection. They wanted something even more extraordinary from me,” he said on the sidelines of the photo shoot in Paris for the second chapter of the “Love” capsule line. “They loved the collection but they said, ‘you can go even stronger on drama.’ I mean, I love it.”

Collection Gallery 18 Photos
Giambattista Valli Bridal Spring 2022
Giambattista Valli Bridal Spring 2022
Giambattista Valli Bridal Spring 2022
View Gallery

As a result, the lineup skews more body-conscious this time around, with plenty of mermaid silhouettes and ruffle accents. Valli said it reflects a new body positive mood among brides. “There is that very new generation of young girls that are getting married and they feel beautiful, they feel comfortable in it, so it’s very nice to support them,” he said.

More modest options included a statuesque, Grecian-style pleated dress with a cape back, which can be worn with or without a lace bodysuit underneath.

Giambattista Valli Bridal Spring 2022 18 Photos
Giambattista Valli Bridal Spring 2022
Giambattista Valli Bridal Spring 2022
Giambattista Valli Bridal Spring 2022
Giambattista Valli Bridal Spring 2022
Giambattista Valli Bridal Spring 2022
Giambattista Valli Bridal Spring 2022
Giambattista Valli Bridal Spring 2022
View Gallery

In addition to 15 new designs, the designer is bringing back six bestselling styles from the first season, including the Tulip dress, which was worn by Jennifer Lopez for the Los Angeles screening of her movie “Marry Me” in February. He eventually hopes to create a whole library of bridal looks.

Valli, who is preparing to mark his first decade in haute couture with a special show during Paris Couture Week in July, certainly has his work cut out for him: there’s a backlog of weddings queued up for the summer of 2022, after two years of serial postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is a huge traffic for us — very, very nice positive business around all this euphoria,” said Valli. “In the first quarter, we did the budget of the year with the haute couture collection.”

The Love Collection n° 2 is to be sold via trunk shows in the U.S., starting Tuesday to June 4 at Bloomingdale’s in New York City, followed by Ever After Miami in Miami from June 9 to 12; LOHO Bride in Los Angeles from June 16 to 19, and Jin Wang in San Francisco from June 30 to July 3.

Further events are planned in the Giambattista Valli boutiques in Paris from June 20 to 27, and Milan from July 4 to 12. Additional trunk shows or resees will follow between September and April, mainly in the U.S. and Europe, while the brand will be available in a smattering of stores from November.

Dresses start at $12,000 and run up to $30,000, with separates starting at $3,000. “It’s for that kind of customer that doesn’t want to go up to the haute couture budget, but they really want to invest in something beautiful,” Valli said. “This is the space that we are filling with the ‘Love’ collection.”

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Hot Summer Bags

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

As Weddings Return, Giambattista Valli Says

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad