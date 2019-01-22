“I dress women who are self-conscious about their body and who like to stand out from the crowd,” said Alberta Ferretti, explaining the philosophy behind her Alberta Ferretti Limited-Edition demi-couture collection. The lineup actually included a wide range of masterfully crafted silhouettes, spanning from mini sculptural designs for those who are not afraid to show some skin to the brand’s signature feminine and romantic floor-length gowns. Duchesse and plissé tulle were combined in a strapless dress which was draped to create a flower-like motif framing the silhouette, while a bright red silk chiffon maxi style featured a sensual cutout detail at the bodice. The young and fun attitude of a short frock with a plunging V-neck, eye-catching shoulders and a jewel-like buckle detail at the waist contrasted with the discreet and elegantly modest feel of an off-the shoulder gown showing multilayered ruffles. Adding a bold, rock ’n’ roll feel, a tuxedo showing an impeccable blazer and flared pants was covered with a cascade of sparkling metallic embellishments.