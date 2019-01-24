Francesco Scognamiglio Couture Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Francesco Scognamiglio embraced a poetic approach for his couture collection. The designer actually cited the moon as the source of inspiration for his lineup, which combined exclusive craftsmanship, femininity and sensuality.

References to the satellite emerged in the iridescent effect of maxi and minidresses embellished with an allover decoration of sparkling sequins, in the craterlike draped decors enriching the asymmetric shoulders of frocks and in the chic pearls punctuating a see-through tulle dress with glitter confetti and a silk blouse tucked into coordinate pants, all featuring delicate lace inserts.

The cohesive and beautiful collection was focused on a restrained black-and-white color palette livened up by the peach pink tone of an exaggerated silk coat trimmed with maxi ruffles for a dramatic effect.