Couture with “a pool factor,” quipped August Getty at the presentation of his debut couture collection, “Confetti,” at the Ritz, gesturing at a signature bare-back ivory gown embroidered with small clusters of Swarovski crystals.

“If it can be worn around a pool any time day or night, I’m okay with it,” he added.

“A new beginning,” continued Getty, even if the idea was to revisit some of his favorite pieces from across his collections in the shapes or fabrics. Case in point: An elevated spin on his Teacup dress, embellished with a Fabergé-inspired latticework of crystals, with the concept also based on bridging the Old Hollywood glamor of his hometown with Parisian grace.

Another gown with a round train was made from the Getty lace debuted at his first fashion show in New York in 2014, when he was 18 years old, here in white with 3D appliqués.

His love of theater and the Eighties came through in the silk crepe cropped tuxedo with an Empire-waist pant with crystal-embroidered bands, while his love of architecture came through in the “piece de resistance,” a sculptural crystal-embroidered bustier column dress with a fluted volume down one side, that was a little awkward. “This is for the flowers,” said Getty, who had the name of the collection tattooed on his chest before coming over to Paris. When asked if he planned to make a tradition of it, he replied: “Hopefully not, as I intend to have a lot of collections in the future.”

A lot of the pieces will be traveling back to Los Angeles on Friday with the well-connected Getty for placement for the Oscars.