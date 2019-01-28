Azzi & Osta Couture Spring 2019

Galleries

Lebanese designers George Azzi and Assaad Osta presented their silk road inspired couture collection in Paris. The designers, who both worked with Elie Saab, before launching their own label, have known each other since design school days and shared a mutual fascination with journey of dressmaking. “It was always very fascinating to us how silk as a luxury had to travel from one side of the earth to another to get to the royal courts of Europe,” Osta said. Each piece from the collection paid tribute to a city, monument or memorable landmark along the road. The designers used various techniques including pleating, antique embroideries and the sculptured structures to reflect the journey. The color palette reflected of the skies from dusk to dawn, with shades of jade green, cerulean blue, jasmine white, powder pink, lilac, mulberry yellow and twilight blue.

“The idea of how secretive and protected the provenance and art of silk making was is very similar to couture, the savoir faire, the well-kept secret of the couture house, and the journey that undertakes every piece,” Azzi added. The designers have caught the attention of celebrities, dressing Beyoncé, Cardi B and Kendall Jenner.