Galleries

Beauty

Collection

With the Oscar nominations unveiled Tuesday, Elie Saab unleashed a fresh batch of red-carpet contenders themed around an underwater sea goddess emerging from the water onto land. Case in point: a spangly gold belted swimsuit and floor-sweeping aqua-blue sequined coat.

The storyline came through in the aquatic palette,the coral-like branches of lace or sequins creeping across the bodies of tailored pantsuits and gowns, or used as allover gold patterns on tulle dresses with organic necklines. But the couturier also sought to evoke ripples and the forms of underwater flora through undulating layers, plissé effects and flounces on high-split gowns.

The off-the-shoulder organza gowns in aqua and coral had a classic Old Hollywood vibe, with embellished sprigs forming sprays at the waist. A minidress covered in feather flowers with dark gold centers also had a lovely retro feel, while capping the high-shine collection was a gleaming long sea-blue sequined dress with a slit open on one leg and an asymmetric, draped neckline.

The accessories included single gem-slice earrings, fishnet-inspired chains embellished with aquatic stones, and retro large-framed eyewear evoking glamorous sea-goggles.