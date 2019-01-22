Ralph & Russo Couture Spring 2019

Galleries

Paris may be the city from which the brand builds its couture image, but Latin America was the destination for the spring theme. Cue sombrero-wide hats topping some of the looks, an embroidered green and gold crystal snake forming the belt on an acid green tailored pantsuit, and pom-poms dangling from the hem of a black sequin bustier dress. A handiwork-intensive beaded crocodile formed the only opaque section of a sheer black tulle fishtail gown, cinched with a black croc obi belt.

The looks in iridescent laminated fringing recalled piñatas. Also in the mix was a fun, flouncy white ballgown embroidered with beaded bananas, and a frothy tulle minidress with heart-shaped cutouts on the side, which was cute.

The overall mood wasn’t very folkloric, though, with Tamara Ralph focusing on classic, girly old-school couture at times light on finesse. Think long column dresses, an Old Hollywood blush pink satin organza caftan trimmed with ostrich feathers, or a princess gown in pale pink pleated tulle, which veered from the exotic theme.