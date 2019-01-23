Rami Kadi Couture Spring 2019

Galleries

Lebanese-American designer Rami Kadi offered up a firework display that was an explosion of color and glitter for his first runway presentation. Inspired by the Burning Man festival. In that context, his heavily embellished designs registered as something of an acid-induced hallucination of iridescent sequin strands, mirrored Plexiglas forms and neon and crystal beading.

Bustier skater dresses and slinky full-length numbers mingled with embroidered leggings or chaps, with many designs playing with asymmetry through the addition of contrasting ruffles or black patent leather half-coat features. Elaborate tribal headdresses topped several looks, enhancing the ritualistic drum beat of Kadi’s couture trip.