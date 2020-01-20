According to Alberta Ferretti, women want to feel comfortable when they also need to shine bright.

In order to respond to her customers’ needs, the designer played with uncomplicated and flattering silhouettes for her luxury demi-couture line, conceived for special occasions. The overall look was elegant and timeless.

Along with her signature romantic chiffon gowns, this season showing soft draping and delicate sparkling embroideries, she also presented a range of duchesse styles, including minidresses with exquisite tone-on-tone floral decors and tops matched with pants to create jewel-like intense color combinations.

While satin long frocks sensually revealed some exposed skin at the shoulders, allover embroidered tuxedos offered a mannish look for empowered women.