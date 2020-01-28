Francesco Scognamiglio Couture Spring 2020

A punk attitude met a romantic look in this collection, which the designer created with both celebrities and wealthy young socialites in mind. Beautiful embroideries and encrusted safety pins peppered the dresses, which spanned from languid long designs with draped constructions to mini frocks punctuated by crystals.

WWD Critique: A favorite of global stars, including Madonna, Nicki Minaj and Rita Ora, Scognamiglio demonstrated once again to know what women want from him: elegant clothes with a sexy, bit rebellious twist.