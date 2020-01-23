Aelis Couture Spring 2020

The image of the sun setting over the sea inspired designer Sofia Crociani to create her color palette for her spring collection. One of her raw silk dresses, one-shouldered and midriff-baring, was dyed in an “oily purple, the color of the sea at twilight,” she explained.

The hues in her collection were pretty astonishing. They went from metallic blue on a halterneck ballgown to a fiery magenta on a velvet bustier dress, worn with a single feather shoulder pad and Doc Martens. Crociani played with volumes: some of her evening gowns spread out wide on the runway, like a dress with ruched shoulders made of a gradient fabric that changes color every 20 meters — nearly 66 feet — or a “jellyfish” dress with 400 meters of ruched ribbons, hand-cut and individually dyed, trailing down the model’s legs.

Raw hems, Aelis’ signature, can be tricky business: There is a fine line between natural-looking and scruffy. On some garments, like a one-shoulder maroon caftan, the hems looked simply unfinished. On others, like the train of a raw silk pink and white gown, they added to the brand’s general unfussy take on couture. A tulle dress looked scribbled on, and it actually was: the piece was the result of a project by artist S. Weissenburger and a group of children, and will be auctioned in a bid to help preserve oceans, giving a solid reason to its unkempt air.