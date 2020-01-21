Alexandre Vauthier Couture Spring 2020

Galleries

Beauty

Collection

“Couture [is] a way of working with the métiers d’art. It’s the moment where we have to show what we do best in France. Each season, you discover new things with [those specialized ateliers],” said Alexandre Vauthier backstage after a show that saw full white-tie dress suits with harem pants sharing a runway with tiered bustier tea dresses, a sequined jumpsuit with sparkly flames climbing up the hemline, lady-like cocktail frocks and sexy leg-baring numbers. All manners of couture techniques and embellishments were used here, bringing a sense of luxury to even the simplest T-shirt and pencil skirt combination.

WWD Critique: Reading the collection through the lens of handcraft gave a sense of Vauthier’s sole consideration: making women feel empowered in their outfits, be they royal or raver.