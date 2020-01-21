Alexis Mabille Couture Spring 2020

Galleries

Alexis Mabille’s all-white collection placed the focus on the subtle interplays of silk, satin and crepe with the lace and embroidery that embellished the looks. Hewing close to the body, he worked in his signature corsetry, shirts and bows, while sticking to a graphic line. “These are not wedding dresses,” he said. “The idea is really to get to the essence of the clothes.” Models wore vintage jewels on loan from Sotheby’s, where the show was held.

WWD Critique: With its intimate setting, and a special appearance by Dita Von Teese as emcee, the display exuded the glamour of old-school couture. Don’t be surprised if brides come knocking.