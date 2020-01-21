Azzaro Couture Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

This collection, created by Azzaro’s atelier, was inspired by the house’s past, “all the sensual and daring attitude… with a futuristic feeling,” said Gabriel de Linage, the brand’s chief executive officer. The sparkle the label is known for shined bright, with beads and sequins creating otherworldly flower shapes and spangling dresses and suit jackets. Silhouettes ranged from long to short, body-hugging to billowy, with a plethora of dresses. Azzaro is “very close” to naming a new designer, noted de Linage.

WWD Critique: The atelier’s deft sartorial hand was evident in the conception of the collection, which sometimes seemed overwhelming in its variety.