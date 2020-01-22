Guo Pei Couture Spring 2020

Galleries

The Himalayas are not just the geographical top of the world, they’re a symbol of elevation, a sacred destination within one’s mind, and in Guo Pei’s case, the hautest couture her imagination can bring to life. For fantasy silhouettes redolent of Asian mythologies, right down to sleeves that unfurled to the ground, she made patchworks out of antique Japanese obi belts, embroidered sacred Buddhist Thangka motifs and snow lotuses, and carved snow flurries out of kilometers of tulle.

WWD Critique: Rather than use the beautiful embroidered sides of the obi she took apart, Guo left their exposed threads in full view. It summed up her vision of couture and luxury: a matter of process, never product.